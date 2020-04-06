UrduPoint.com
Swiss Health Ministry Reports Record-Low Daily Increase Of 522 In COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

Swiss Health Ministry Reports Record-Low Daily Increase of 522 in COVID-19 Cases

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health on Monday has confirmed 522 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest day-on-day increase over the past three weeks, raising the overall number of those infected to 21,652.

According to the health authorities, 584 patients have died from the disease, with 25 of the fatalities being recorded over the past 24 hours.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 1.2 million people have been infected worldwide, with over 70,400 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

