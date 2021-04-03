UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Hold Virtual Candlelight Vigil For Covid Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:24 PM

Swiss hold virtual candlelight vigil for Covid victims

Swiss President Guy Parmelin was among the first Saturday to take part in a virtual candlelight vigil in memory of nearly 9,700 people who have died from Covid-19 in the country

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Swiss President Guy Parmelin was among the first Saturday to take part in a virtual candlelight vigil in memory of nearly 9,700 people who have died from Covid-19 in the country.

In a video message, Parmalin lit a red wax candle, comparing it to a "glimmer that we are starting to see on the horizon in this crisis".

And then he lit a virtual candle as part of a nearly two-month-long online vigil organised by Swiss churches of various denominations to coincide with the period between the eve of Easter and Whit Sunday -- a Christian feast celebrated 50 days after Easter.

Just a few hours into the vigil, more than 800 virtual candles had been lit, creating flickering dots of light in various colours sparkling across a darkened map of Switzerland.

The colours symbolise whether the candles were lit in memory of a specific person, or to symbolise other messages.

"Light a flame across the Swiss map showing gratitude, a sign of hope or of unity with others," organisers said on the www.offreunelumiere.ch website.

Participants were also urged to leave a message on the site, in either German, French or Italian, the main official languages in the Alpine nation of 8.6 million people.

One participant, Ruth, said she had lit her candle "in memory of all the people who have left us", while Christiane left a message saying: "Mama, forever in my heart".

Related Topics

German Died Alpine Switzerland SITE Sunday Christian All From Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Italy Enters 3-Day Lockdown for Easter as Daily CO ..

11 minutes ago

770 Lahore cops test COVID-19 positive so far: CCP ..

11 minutes ago

Jehangir, Ali Tareen secure interim bail in three ..

11 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs finalization of proposed fo ..

11 minutes ago

Turkish Summit on Afghan Peace Tentatively Set for ..

15 minutes ago

Front Desk staff role crucial in changing 'thana c ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.