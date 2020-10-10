UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Hostage Killed By Terrorists In Mali - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 03:30 AM

Swiss Hostage Killed by Terrorists in Mali - Foreign Ministry

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) A Swiss female citizen, who had been a hostage of terrorists in Mali for four years, has been killed, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said.

"Friday afternoon the French authorities informed the Swiss authorities that the Swiss hostage in Mali is dead.

She was apparently killed by kidnappers of the Islamist terrorist organization Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslim (JNIM) about a month ago," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis has expressed regret over the death of the hostage.

"I condemn this cruel act and express my deepest sympathy to the relatives," Cassis said, as quoted by the statement.

The Swiss authorities are demanding handling over the remains of the killed hostage.

JNIM is an official branch of al-Qaeda (banned in Russia), which has been operating in the Maghreb and West Africa since 2017.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Terrorist Russia Mali 2017 Muslim

Recent Stories

HCHF discusses prospects for cooperation with UNES ..

3 hours ago

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programme’ ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

4 hours ago

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronaviru ..

4 hours ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Mov ..

4 hours ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.