Swiss Infection Rate Drops to Lowest Value Since Early March

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Switzerland reported 28 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the lowest daily rise since the early days of the outbreak, according to the government's situation report.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 30,009. Further six coronavirus patients died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 1,483.

Almost all of the deceased had preexisting conditions.

The Alpine nation has so far conducted 286,403 tests, with 12 percent of them returning positive results.

Switzerland began relaxing restrictions on public life on April 27. It now plans to reopen shops, markets, museums, libraries and restaurants on May 11 and allow Primary and lower secondary schools to return to classroom teaching.