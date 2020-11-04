UrduPoint.com
Swiss Intelligence Service Probing Possible Links Between Vienna Attackers, Switzerland

Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:40 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Switzerland's Federal Intelligence Service (FIS), in cooperation with colleagues from Austria, is studying possible ties of the attackers in Vienna with the Confederation, FIS spokeswoman Isabelle Graber told Sputnik.

"As regards the attack in Vienna, the Federal Police and the Federal Intelligence Service are currently investigating possible links with Switzerland in close cooperation with the cantonal and Austrian authorities," Graber said, commenting on the arrest of two people in the canton of Zurich in connection with the Vienna terrorist act.

Police arrested two Swiss people 18 and 24 years old on Tuesday.

On Monday, a series of shooting attacks rocked downtown Vienna. Media reported that a synagogue was in particular targeted. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the incident was a terrorist act. Three people were killed. According to law enforcement, one attacker was eliminated, at least one more is being sought. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the shooter was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

