Swiss Intelligence Service to Create New Department to Monitor Social Media - Spokeswoman

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The Swiss government is working to create a new secret service department responsible for monitoring social media platforms to collect relevant information, spokeswoman of the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) Isabelle Graber told RIA Novosti on Monday.

"The intelligence service of the Confederation is currently implementing the project to attract virtual agents responsible for prompt search for information in the social networks to collect data related to intelligence," the spokeswoman said.

The FIS won't disclose any details regarding the number of agents employed or the specifics of their job, Graber added.

"The Confederation's intelligence service should adapt to changing threats in the virtual world and technological development," the spokeswoman stated.

At the same time, the work of the intelligence service will remain under parliamentary control, but the current legislation still requires amendments to launch the project, according to Graber.