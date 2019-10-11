UrduPoint.com
Swiss Join EU Sanctions On 7 Venezuelan Officials

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 08:16 PM

Switzerland has imposed sanctions on seven more Venezuelan officials over suspected human rights violations after the European Union did that same, according to the updated list

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Switzerland has imposed sanctions on seven more Venezuelan officials over suspected human rights violations after the European Union did that same, according to the updated list.

The EU said in September that it put seven Venezuelan security and intelligence officers on the blacklist, which now features 25 people perceived as being close to President Nicolas Maduro.

The Swiss restrictions include asset freezes, bans on travel and sales of weapons and equipment that could be used for surveillance or torture.

Most of EU countries have recognized Venezuela's self-proclaimed president, Juan Guaido, who has the US backing. They have been ratcheting up sanctions on the government of Maduro, who has the support of Russia and other powers.

