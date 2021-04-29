UrduPoint.com
Swiss Journalist, Local Soldier Survived Deadly Attack In Burkina Faso - Source

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) A Swiss journalist and a local soldier escaped an armed attack in Burkina Faso on Tuesday, an informed source told Sputnik.

On Monday, gunmen attacked an anti-poacher patrol in the province of Compienga, killing three foreigners: Spanish journalists who were filming the documentary, David Beriain and Roberto Fraile, and Irish citizen Rory Young.

In addition, the body of a Burkina Faso soldier was found.

According to the source, the serviceman managed to escape by hiding in the forest. The Swiss journalist escaped and has already arrived in the capital, Ouagadougou.

