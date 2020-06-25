UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Launch COVID-19 Tracing App

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:42 AM

Swiss launch COVID-19 tracing app

Switzerland's COVID-19 contact-tracing app will roll out to the public on Thursday, the government said, urging everyone to download it on their smartphones

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Switzerland's COVID-19 contact-tracing app will roll out to the public on Thursday, the government said, urging everyone to download it on their smartphones.

The free SwissCovid application uses Bluetooth wireless technology to register other phones that come within two metres for around 15 minutes or so.

It then alerts people who may unwittingly have been in prolonged proximity with someone who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"We want to stem the uncontrolled spread of the new coronavirus," the government said Wednesday in a statement.

"The more people use the app, the better we can achieve this goal." The app is optional and no personal data or location information is used.

Anyone who tests positive for the virus is given a code by the regional health services to enter into the app.

Other app users who spent time in close proximity are anonymously informed, told which day the contact happened on, and are given information on what to do next.

The app was originally road-tested by army conscripts.

- Easing restrictions - Some 1,681 people have died in Switzerland out of nearly 31,300 who have tested positive for the virus in a country of 8.5 million people.

However, infection, hospitalisation and death rates having been low and stable for some weeks.

Switzerland stopped short of imposing strict confinement when it introduced measures in mid-March aimed at stopping the spread of the new coronavirus.

It began gradually easing its restrictions on April 27, with a fourth stage on Monday lifting the maximum limit on gatherings to 1,000.

"Even if the Federal Council continues to ease the measures, the coronavirus crisis is not yet behind us. Sustained efforts are needed to prevent the infection rate from rising again," the government said.

The government also announced that COVID-19 tests would be free for everyone from Thursday, covering the 169 Swiss franc ($178, 158 euro) cost of an infection test.

"The risk was therefore that some people would give up testing if they had to pay for it," it said.

Related Topics

Army Technology Died Switzerland Euro April May From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

1 hour ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

3 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

4 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.