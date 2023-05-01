UrduPoint.com

Swiss Law Forbids Reexport Of Weapons To Ukraine - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Switzerland will not allow for reexport of its weapons to Ukraine because its national legislation prohibits arms transfers to a country at war, Ambassador to the UN Pascale Baeriswyl said on Monday

"When it comes to re-export of weapons, it's not even a matter of neutrality at the moment.

We have a law on exportation of weapons and weapons material and without breaking that law, at the moment it would not be possible to reexport those weapons," Baeriswyl said during a press conference.

As along as the country's parliament is not taking action to modify the legislation, the stance on supplying weaponry to Ukraine will not change, the ambassador added.

