UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss-Led International Team To Inspect Russia's Military Sites From May 19-21

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Swiss-Led International Team to Inspect Russia's Military Sites From May 19-21

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) An international team led by Swiss experts will inspect military sites in Russia's Voronezh and Belgorod regions from May 19-21 as part of measures to boost mutual confidence and security, the head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergei Ryzhkov, said on Wednesday.

The team will visit Russia within the framework of the 2011 Vienna Document on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

"From May 19-21, Switzerland will conduct an inspection of the aforementioned area in Russia as part of the 2011 Vienna Document ... Russia has consented to this inspection. The area determined by Switzerland is located in the Voronezh and Belgorod regions and covers about 15,000 square kilometers [5,792 square miles]," Ryzhkov told reporters.

Such inspections are carried out to determine the scale of military activity subject to prior notification or to confirm the absence of such activity, the official specified.

The 2011 Vienna Document is an agreement reached by the OSCE member states so that they can regularly exchange information about their military capacity and troops located in Europe, as well as any unusual military activity, with the ultimate aim of enhancing trust and confidence.

The most recent inspection was carried out by specialists from Germany last September.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Europe Nuclear Visit Germany Vienna Belgorod Voronezh Switzerland May September From Agreement

Recent Stories

Minal Khan and Ahsan Ikram stun fans on social med ..

8 minutes ago

Emirates forges partnership with Indonesia to supp ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 1,316 reco ..

26 minutes ago

DC Visits vaccination center

25 seconds ago

EU to reopen borders to fully vaccinated traveller ..

56 seconds ago

Over 435 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administer ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.