Swiss Light Virtual Candles In Tribute To Coronavirus Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 12:28 AM

Swiss Light Virtual Candles in Tribute to Coronavirus Victims

The Swiss lit hundreds of virtual candles on Saturday to remember more than 9.7 million people who died during the COVID-19 pandemic and send a message of hope to the living

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) The Swiss lit hundreds of virtual candles on Saturday to remember more than 9.7 million people who died during the COVID-19 pandemic and send a message of hope to the living.

The candlelit vigil began with President Guy Parmelin lighting a wax candle in a video address to the nation.

He said that a year after the outbreak began the Alpine nation was "starting to see a light at the horizon of this crisis."

The vigil will continue for 50 days from Easter until Whitsunday.

A candle can be lit at the website offreunelumiere.ch. It is represented by a flickering dot that appears on the online map of Switzerland according to your place of residence.

Candles come in four colors depending on whether they are lit in memory of a deceased person, as a sign of gratitude, union or hope. More than 1,700 candles have been kindled by Saturday evening.

