Swiss Medical Agency Says Moderna, Pfizer Seek Authorization for Vaccine Boosters

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Moderna and Pfizer pharmaceuticals have applied for authorization of a third booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines in Switzerland, the national medical body said on Thursday.

Currently, the two-dose vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer are allowed in Switzerland for people over 12.

"Last week, the pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer submitted applications to Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, requesting a modification of the existing dosage recommendations for their COVID-19 vaccines. Swissmedic is examining the submitted data in the rolling review process," Swissmedic stated.

The medical agency added that it was examining the clinical data submitted by the corporations and reviewing safety and efficacy of booster doses.

Swissmedic noted that the mRNA two-dose vaccines proved to provide lasting protection against serious COVID-19 cases in Switzerland.

"Therefore, according to recommendations issued by the Federal Commission for Vaccination (FCV), there is no acute need at present for general booster vaccinations in Switzerland," the agency added.

Over a half of the Swiss have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, and in late August the federal council said that tests for COVID-19 would no longer be subsidized by the state, as taxpayers' money should not cover testing for those who chose not to get vaccinated.