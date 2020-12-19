Switzerland's medical regulator, Swissmedic, has approved the use of a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Pfizer and BioNTech that has been deemed to be "safe" following a two-month review

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Switzerland's medical regulator, Swissmedic, has approved the use of a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Pfizer and BioNTech that has been deemed to be "safe" following a two-month review.

"Swissmedic has authorised the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech. According to the data assessed by the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, the level of protection afforded seven days after the second injection of the vaccine is over 90 percent," a press release published by the regulator on Saturday read.

According to the regulator, the benefits of receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine outweigh the risks posed by inoculation.

"After a meticulous review of the available information, Swissmedic concluded that the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech is safe and that its benefit outweighs the risks," Swissmedic said, adding that the decision to authorize the vaccine was taken two months after an application was received.

Following Saturday's decision, anyone aged 16 years and over in Switzerland can now receive the vaccine.

The Swiss government signed a purchase agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech two weeks ago for three million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, which is already being rolled out in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.