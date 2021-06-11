Swiss Medicines Regulator Says Moderna Asked to Extend Use of COVID Vaccine to Teenagers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The Swiss medicines regulator Swissmedic on Friday announced that US pharmaceutical company Moderna filed a request to approve the use of its coronavirus vaccine for teenagers aged 12 to 17.

Last week, the regulator authorized the use of the vaccine by Pfizer/BioNTech for young people aged 12 to 15.

"COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, which was authorised as protection against the new coronavirus at the beginning of 2021, has until now been authorised for use in persons aged 18 and over. The authorisation holder - Moderna Switzerland GmbH - submitted an application for extension of the authorisation to the age group of 12- to 17-year-olds," the regulator said in a statement.

Swissmedic originally granted authorization for the Moderna vaccine this January. The country has also registered the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson.