UrduPoint.com

Swiss Military To Take Part In 10 Drills Abroad Alongside NATO States In 2023 - Council

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Swiss Military to Take Part in 10 Drills Abroad Alongside NATO States in 2023 - Council

The Swiss military will take part in 10 drills outside the territory of Switzerland in 2023 alongside troops from NATO countries, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The Swiss military will take part in 10 drills outside the territory of Switzerland in 2023 alongside troops from NATO countries, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday.

"As part of the military training cooperation, the Swiss army regularly participates in international drills... For 2023, a total of 14 activities are scheduled, with 10 of them taking place abroad and four others in Switzerland," the statement read.

The government stated that the Swiss troops would take part in exercises in France, Italy, Sweden, Slovenia, Spain, the United States and Cyprus, which means that Switzerland would participate in the Tiger Meet 2023, Adriatic strike, Arctic Challenge 23 exercises and other NATO-led military drills.

In early February, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in the 2022 Foreign Policy Report that the country would strengthen cooperation with the European Union and NATO in the field of security.

Related Topics

NATO Army France European Union Spain Italy United States Slovenia Switzerland Sweden Cyprus February From Government

Recent Stories

Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion o ..

Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion on ‘Powering the Future by He ..

10 minutes ago
 Ethiopian envoy inaugurates Pak Pharma & Healthcar ..

Ethiopian envoy inaugurates Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan for nurturing ties with African countries ..

Pakistan for nurturing ties with African countries under "Engage Africa" policy: ..

7 minutes ago
 Pak-Russia IGC deals to help significant reduction ..

Pak-Russia IGC deals to help significant reduction in oil, gas prices: Ayaz Sadi ..

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi aboli ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi abolishes burial charges for indige ..

7 minutes ago
 Govt decision to increase taxes on cigarettes wide ..

Govt decision to increase taxes on cigarettes widely hailed

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.