Swiss Military to Take Part in 10 Drills Abroad Alongside NATO States in 2023 - Council

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The Swiss military will take part in 10 drills outside the territory of Switzerland in 2023 alongside troops from NATO countries, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday.

"As part of the military training cooperation, the Swiss army regularly participates in international drills... For 2023, a total of 14 activities are scheduled, with 10 of them taking place abroad and four others in Switzerland," the statement read.

The government stated that the Swiss troops would take part in exercises in France, Italy, Sweden, Slovenia, Spain, the United States and Cyprus, which means that Switzerland would participate in the Tiger Meet 2023, Adriatic strike, Arctic Challenge 23 exercises and other NATO-led military drills.

In early February, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in the 2022 Foreign Policy Report that the country would strengthen cooperation with the European Union and NATO in the field of security.