Swiss Oil Shipper Wants $1Mln From Ukraine For Arresting Tanker

Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:40 AM

Swiss Oil Shipper Wants $1Mln From Ukraine for Arresting Tanker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Swiss-based shipping firm AGTG SA wants to collect $1 million in damages from Ukraine for arresting a tanker carrying diesel fuel to Romania, its spokeswoman said in an interview out Monday.

The Mriya was arrested for allegedly entering a port in Crimea a year after it rejoined Russia. Ukraine says it supplied fuel for the ships of the Russian lack Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

Olena Prokhorova said the commercial vessel carrying 2,500 tonnes of fuel was held up in international waters.

The fuel was transferred to another vessel. The firm had to pay 1 percent of cargo's cost for every day of delay.

"Every day of delay cost us $15,262. The shipment was late by 70 days, which translates to more than $1 million... We will seek damages from those responsible," she told the Ukrainian publication Oilpoint.

A Ukrainian court in Kherson will look into whether the ship was impounded legally on Tuesday. Prokhorova said her company was prepared to challenge the ruling in a European court.

