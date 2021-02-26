With Swiss concert halls shut due to the coronavirus crisis, musicians from one orchestra have taken a unique approach to lifting the spirits of the nation's music lovers Instead of playing to their usual packed houses, the musicians have taken to performing solo concerts for a single audience member sat just metres away

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :With Swiss concert halls shut due to the coronavirus crisis, musicians from one orchestra have taken a unique approach to lifting the spirits of the nation's music lovers Instead of playing to their usual packed houses, the musicians have taken to performing solo concerts for a single audience member sat just metres away.

The result has been a much closer, more intimate experience -- with surprising results for performers and spectators alike Musicians from the Geneva-based orchestra of French-speaking Switzerland have been performing 10-minute works at venues around the city, including flower shops, boutiques and former industrial buildings.

The single spectator is only given the date, time and location, with the performer and the music remaining a mystery until show-time.

In a gallery on an island in the Rhone river, concert-goer Filipe De Figueiredo settled in to watch viola player Verena Schweizer perform a sonata by German composer Johann Sebastian Bach.

"It's almost a little bit intimidating to be right in front of the musician. Not only do you listen to them but you can see close up what they are doing. It's a really enjoyable experience," De Figueiredo told AFP.

Schweizer, who joined the orchestra in 1998, said playing without the others required a completely different kind of preparation.

"It's extraordinary for us, because we're sharing a very intimate moment with someone we don't even know and it's very intense. Yes, very special," the German-born viola player said.

"There are people who are very moved -- almost all of them -- and that is gratifying for us, because we don't normally have these reactions: the crowd is anonymous."