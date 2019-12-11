UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Parliament Chooses Transport, Energy Minister Sommaruga To Become 2020 President

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:47 PM

Swiss Parliament Chooses Transport, Energy Minister Sommaruga to Become 2020 President

The Swiss Federal Assembly has elected Minister of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications Simonetta Sommaruga to serve as president in 2020

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The Swiss Federal Assembly has elected Minister of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications Simonetta Sommaruga to serve as president in 2020.

Voting took place on Wednesday during a meeting of both chambers of the Swiss Federal Assembly. They elected Sommaruga, who is a member of the Social Democratic Party, to take the largely ceremonial post for a one-year term. She previously held the post of president in 2015.

Also during the voting procedure, which was broadcast online, Swiss lawmakers elected all seven federal advisers for terms running from 2020-2023.

Sommaruga has combined the post of federal adviser and vice-president of Switzerland since January 1. She will replace Ueli Maurer as the country's president. The current head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, education and Research, Guy Parmelin, will assume the role of vice-president next year.

The Swiss president, heading the seven-member Federal Council, is elected for a 12-month term annually. The position is symbolic as the president has no additional powers in comparison with the other members of the council.

Related Topics

Assembly Education Switzerland January 2015 2020 Post All From

Recent Stories

Vibrant collective role must to ensure balanced po ..

4 minutes ago

PBC airing live running commentary on Pindi Test

5 minutes ago

Sindh Chamber of Agriculture demands for appointme ..

5 minutes ago

European Lawmakers Laud Normandy Summit, Recognize ..

5 minutes ago

Gov't committed to achieving SDGs: Asad Umar

21 minutes ago

World has no option to fail on unified global clim ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.