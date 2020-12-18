Swiss Parliament Green-Lights Same-Sex Marriage

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Both houses of the Swiss parliament voted on Friday to approve same-sex marriage, prompting an ultraconservative Christian party to push for a referendum on the matter.

According to the parliament's website, the lower chamber voted 136-48, with nine abstentions.

The upper house, in turn, OKed the bill in a 24-11 vote, with seven abstentions.

The bill will also allow lesbians to access sperm banks.

The ultraconservative Federal Democratic Union wants people to have the final say in a referendum.

Starting 2007, same-sex couples in Switzerland can enter a registered partnership. Such partners, however, are not allowed to adopt children.