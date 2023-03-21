Swiss Parliament Offers Government to Allocate at Least $5.4Bln to Ukraine

The Foreign Policy Committee of the Swiss Parliament (CPE-N) has voted in favor of a proposal instructing the government to submit to parliament a plan to support Ukraine worth at least 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.4 billion), according to a statement published on the agency's website

"CPE-N approved by 13 votes to 11, with one abstention, the proposal of the commission (23.3437), instructing the Federal Council to submit to Parliament a plan to support Ukraine with an allocation of at least 5 billion francs," the document says.