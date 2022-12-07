Swiss Parliament to Elect President of Confederation on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Switzerland's parliament will elect a representative of the seven-member Federal Council as the president of the Swiss Confederation for a twelve-month term in office on December 7.

Currently, the presidential candidates include councillors Alain Berset, Guy Parmelin, Ignazio Cassis, Viola Amherd and Karin Keller-Sutter.

The list will be supplemented by two more persons the parliament is also scheduled to elect on December 7 to replace federal councillors Ueli Maurer and Simonetta Sommaruga, who announced their resignation this autumn.