Swiss Parliament to Vote on Arms Re-Export to Ukraine No Earlier Than Spring

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The Swiss parliament will vote in the coming months on two bills that seek to lift a ban on the re-export of Swiss weapons to Ukraine, with decisions expected in spring or summer.

The Security Policy Committees of the lower house of parliament approved a motion on Tuesday to allow allies to resell Swiss arms if the UN Security Council says that a violation of international laws on the use of force has occurred. A separate proposal suggests lifting the ban on the re-export of Swiss military equipment to Ukraine.

RIA Novosti learned from the committees' secretariat that the motion would go before parliament during the spring session, ending on March 17.

It needs the approval of both chambers and all citizens, who will vote on it in a referendum. The parliamentary proposal will be put before the legislature sometime in summer and may go to a public vote after it is adopted.

Switzerland has been under pressure from Germany, Spain and Denmark to allow them to send Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine. Russia has criticized the West for funneling lethal weapons to its neighbor instead of enabling peace talks and warned that further efforts to arm Ukraine will only prolong the conflict.