Swiss Parliamentary Commission Again Votes To Allow Re-Export Of Arms To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 01:50 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Swiss Parliamentary Security Commission (CSP-N) voted once again on Tuesday to allow the re-export of weapons produced in the country to Ukraine, according to the updated status of the draft law on the legislature's website.

In a 12-to-13 vote the commission decided to support the initiative enabling the possibility of the re-export of weapons produced in Switzerland to countries exercising their right of self-defense, the official statement said.

Switzerland should more actively support Ukraine and the initiative fully complies with Switzerland's neutrality, according to the majority's opinion. The opposition considered the decision to be problematic in terms of the country's international neutral status and suggested alternative ways of supporting Ukraine, for example, by sending humanitarian aid, the statement said.

The National Council will be considering the draft law next. It will be discussed during either a special or summer session.

Switzerland previously declined requests from Germany, Spain and Denmark to allow the re-export of its weapons to Ukraine, citing the impossibility of sending arms to a country involved in a military conflict.

Russia on many occasions condemned the Western arms supplies to Ukraine, stating that such supplies will only lead to further escalation.

