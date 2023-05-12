UrduPoint.com

Swiss Parliamentary Panel Cannot Say If Arms Re-Export Amendments Can Be Applied To Kiev

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Swiss Parliamentary Panel Cannot Say If Arms Re-Export Amendments Can Be Applied to Kiev

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The Security Policy Committees of the Swiss Council of States cannot confirm at this stage whether the amendments to the law on Swiss arms re-export, which are currently under consideration, would apply to Ukraine, Committee Secretary Pierre-Yves Breuleux told Sputnik.

On Thursday, the committee backed a bill to amend the Swiss law on military equipment to allow the re-export of weapons under certain conditions.

The secretary noted that practical legislative work is expected to begin at the end of June. The amendments are not retroactive at the moment, but the new document specifies that declarations of non-re-export would be considered invalid if they were signed by certain countries more than five years before the amendment went into effect, he added.

Breuleux said the amendments cannot be approved by the parliament until spring 2024.

The parliamentary initiative stipulates that countries purchasing equipment from Switzerland would still have to sign a declaration of non-re-export, but the period could be limited to five years.

Re-export would be possible only for destination countries that do not violate human rights and do not use weapons against civilians. Re-export to a country at war would be possible in the event of the United Nations Security Council or a two-thirds majority of the UN General Assembly sanctioning a violation of international law.

In May, Swiss Permanent Representative to the United Nations Pascale Baeriswyl said the re-export of Swiss arms to Ukraine was impossible without amending the law.

Switzerland has repeatedly rejected requests from Germany, Spain, and Denmark to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Kiev, citing the nation's principle of military neutrality. According to Switzerland's authorities, Bern can refuse to re-export military materials if the country for which they are destined is involved in an international armed conflict.

