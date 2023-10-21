Open Menu

Swiss People Set To Vote For Federal Elections On Sunday

Published October 21, 2023

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Switzerland is set to hold Federal elections on Sunday to elect the 200-seat National Council and the 46-seat Council of States.

Many of 5.5 million eligible voters have already cast their vote as 90% of the people prefer to vote by mail rather than in person.

At the start of October, the Swiss Postal Administration delivered envelopes containing ballots to voters and voting by mail continued until Oct. 19.

The number of voter turnout in Switzerland, a country that goes through elections every four years, is expected to remain below 50% as the turnout has been consistently below 50% for almost five decades.

