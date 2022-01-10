Swiss Pharma Giant Novartis to Commercialize COVID-19 Drug Effective Against All Variants

Swiss pharma giant Novartis said on Monday it wanted to commercialize ensovibep, a COVID-19 treatment that has shown activity against all known strains

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Swiss pharma giant Novartis said on Monday it wanted to commercialize ensovibep, a COVID-19 treatment that has shown activity against all known strains.

The firm said it would in-license the drug from Molecular Partners and seek expedited regulatory authorizations globally, starting with an emergency use approval of the US food and Drug Administration.

"With the decision made to exercise the option, Novartis will become responsible for development, manufacturing, distribution and commercialization activities of ensovibep," Novartis said in a statement.

Novartis has been cooperating with Zurich-based Molecular Partners to get the drug off the ground.

It will pay Molecular Partners 150 million Swiss francs ($162 million), including 60 million in an upfront payment.

The designed ankyrin repeat protein (DARPin) therapy aims to block receptor binding domains of the virus's spike protein.

Phase 2 of human trials showed ensovibep successfully reduce viral load in outpatients with COVID-19, with risks of hospitalizations, ER visits or death falling an overall 78% compared to the placebo group. It was also proven highly effective in-vitro against Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron variants.