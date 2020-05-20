UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Places Of Worship To Reopen Week Early On May 28

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:15 PM

Swiss places of worship to reopen week early on May 28

Swiss places of worship will reopen from May 28, the government announced Wednesday, to allow weddings, baptisms and other religious celebrations

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Swiss places of worship will reopen from May 28, the government announced Wednesday, to allow weddings, baptisms and other religious celebrations.

"Normal life is coming back," Health Minister Alain Berset said after the government brought the move forward by a week.

"Mass, worship, marriages, baptisms" and other events in places of worship will all be allowed to resume, he told a press conference.

In recent weeks, some religious services have been held behind closed doors and broadcast online or on television.

In Neuchatel, mass was celebrated online and portraits of parishioners were placed in the pews.

Switzerland stopped short of imposing strict confinement in measures introduced in mid-March aimed at stopping the spread of the new coronavirus.

It has been gradually lifting its restrictions since barbers, florists, family doctors and hardware stores were allowed to reopen on April 27.

The rates of infection, hospitalization and death have flattened off in recent weeks, according to the health ministry.

- Contact tracing - "Faith communities should be able to resume their common religious life," the government said in a statement.

"From May 28, all services and celebrations of all faiths will once again be permitted.

"The religious communities have one week to work out protection concepts and to ensure the tracing of possible chains of infection." Those organising religious gatherings will have to make a list of all attendees, including their name and telephone number.

If requested, they would then have to pass it on to the authorities, to identify and inform anyone deemed at risk of being infected.

The list can be disposed of after 14 days.

The disease has infected more than 30,000 people and killed more than 1,600 in Switzerland, which has a population of around 8.5 million.

Primary schools, shops, restaurants and museums have reopened, although physical distancing and hygiene measures remain in force.

Next week, the government is due to reconsider its ban on gatherings of more than five people.

Secondary schools and universities are set to return from June 8.

apo/rjm/bmm

Related Topics

Neuchatel Switzerland April May June Family TV All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

6 minutes ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

36 minutes ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

36 minutes ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

51 minutes ago

‘20by2020’ deploys sustainable lighting soluti ..

51 minutes ago

ADFD joins Arab Coordination Group effort to provi ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.