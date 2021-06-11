UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Police Beefing Up Security Measures Ahead Of Putin-Biden Summit

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Swiss Police Beefing Up Security Measures Ahead of Putin-Biden Summit

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Switzerland believes that the global level of terrorist threat remains high and is therefore implementing additional measures ahead of the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, the deputy director of the Swiss Federal Office of Police, Stephane Theimer, announced.

Earlier in the day, the Swiss government announced restrictions on the use of Geneva airspace during the summit, scheduled for June 16.

"It is necessary to take into consideration that the terrorist threat remains high in Switzerland and other countries. This was taken into account. Apart from that, diasporas of both countries can carry out some demarche," Theimer said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva Switzerland June From Government

Recent Stories

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

12 minutes ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

17 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security, ..

27 minutes ago

94,223 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

27 minutes ago

Budget FY2021-22: Opposition creates rumpus during ..

43 minutes ago

SUPARCO gets Rs7.368 bln allocations for 9 develop ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.