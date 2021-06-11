Swiss Police Beefing Up Security Measures Ahead of Putin-Biden Summit

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Switzerland believes that the global level of terrorist threat remains high and is therefore implementing additional measures ahead of the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, the deputy director of the Swiss Federal Office of Police, Stephane Theimer, announced.

Earlier in the day, the Swiss government announced restrictions on the use of Geneva airspace during the summit, scheduled for June 16.

"It is necessary to take into consideration that the terrorist threat remains high in Switzerland and other countries. This was taken into account. Apart from that, diasporas of both countries can carry out some demarche," Theimer said at a briefing.