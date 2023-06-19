Swiss Police Detain 4 Environmental Activists Who Blocked Road to Zurich

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The Swiss police said they detained four environmental activists from the Renovate Switzerland movement who were blocking a road to Zurich on Monday morning.

The activists staged the protest following a national referendum on a Federal law on climate protection, which aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

They argue one law is not enough and the government should declare a nationwide climate emergency.

"The police of the canton of Zurich detained four people. These are two men and two women aged between 24 and 35. They are from France, Germany and Switzerland. They will be reported to the prosecutor's office," the police said in a statement.

The demonstrators were removed from the roadway by the emergency services, according to the statement. The costs incurred by this operation will be reimbursed by the detainees themselves.