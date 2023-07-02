Swiss Police Detain 7 People During Nightly Riots in Lausanne - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Swiss police have detained seven people, including six minors, during nightly riots in the city of Lausanne after over 100 rioters attacked shops and police officers, the 20 Minutes newspaper reported on Sunday, citing police.

The reports said that the unrest was sparked by calls on social media to take to the streets amid ongoing protests in neighboring France.

The protesters threw stones and at least one Molotov cocktail at the law enforcement officers, the newspaper reported. Nobody was injured, the newspaper added.

Six minor detainees, who are between 15-17 years old, are of Portuguese, Bosnian, Somalian, Georgian and Serbian origin, the 20 Minutes said. The only adult among the apprehended is a 24-year-old Swiss citizen, according to the newspaper.

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead in the French commune of Nanterre after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country.

Violent protests have continued throughout the week, with injures and detentions reported every day. French media said on Saturday, citing the interior ministry, that 1,311 were detained over the past night, including 406 in greater Paris. In addition, 1,350 cars and 234 buildings were set on fire, according to reports.