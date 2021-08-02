Swiss Police Detain Over 80 Climate Activists at Sit-In Protest in Zurich

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Swiss police on Monday detained as many as 83 climate activists who blocked the entrances to the UBS and Credit Suisse headquarters in downtown Zurich, protesting against the banks' investments in environmentally damaging projects.

The activists began occupying Paradeplatz Square and Bahnhofstrasse Street at about 6.00 a.m. (04:00 GMT), the police said. By noon, police had taken about 30 people into temporary custody.

"A total of 83 people (47 women and 36 men) were taken to police stations," the statement read.

The police added that the case would be handed over to the Zurich Prosecutor's Office.