UrduPoint.com

Swiss Police Detain Over 80 Climate Activists At Sit-In Protest In Zurich

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 10:41 PM

Swiss Police Detain Over 80 Climate Activists at Sit-In Protest in Zurich

Swiss police on Monday detained as many as 83 climate activists who blocked the entrances to the UBS and Credit Suisse headquarters in downtown Zurich, protesting against the banks' investments in environmentally damaging projects

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Swiss police on Monday detained as many as 83 climate activists who blocked the entrances to the UBS and Credit Suisse headquarters in downtown Zurich, protesting against the banks' investments in environmentally damaging projects.

The activists began occupying Paradeplatz Square and Bahnhofstrasse Street at about 6.00 a.m. (04:00 GMT), the police said. By noon, police had taken about 30 people into temporary custody.

"A total of 83 people (47 women and 36 men) were taken to police stations," the statement read.

The police added that the case would be handed over to the Zurich Prosecutor's Office.

Related Topics

Police Women

Recent Stories

Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC ..

Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC economic cooperation and integ ..

12 minutes ago
 Minister Disaster Management reviews PDMA's monsoo ..

Minister Disaster Management reviews PDMA's monsoon preparedness

17 seconds ago
 All UN Security Council Members Deeply Concerned b ..

All UN Security Council Members Deeply Concerned by Situation In Afghanistan - P ..

19 seconds ago
 Opposition badly failed in destabilizing govt: Zar ..

Opposition badly failed in destabilizing govt: Zartaj Gul

21 seconds ago
 Shibli Faraz Rules out victimization of political ..

Shibli Faraz Rules out victimization of political opponents

27 seconds ago
 BISE Hyderabad revises schedule of remaining SSC, ..

BISE Hyderabad revises schedule of remaining SSC, HSC exams

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.