Swiss Police Detain Person Suspected of Leaving Backpack With Fake Explosives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The Swiss police have detained a man suspected of planting a backpack with mock explosives during a Zurich street parade, the police's press service announced on Monday.

The suspect is a German national who lives in the canton of Aargau.

"He is suspected to be the backpack's owner.

He was detained on Sunday evening at his house," the police's press release said.

Currently, there is no information about possible ideological motives.

On August 10, a suspicious backpack was found on the Utoquai promenade in Zurich during the Street Parade electronic music festival. The content of the backpack was initially deemed to be dangerous and was sent to a forensic laboratory, which determined that it was fake.