Swiss Police Find 23 Migrants in Van During Traffic Check - Reports

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Swiss police have released over 20 migrants found tightly packed into the back of a delivery van, during a traffic check in Nidwalden canton, local media reported on Tuesday.

Twenty-three migrants aged between 20 and 50 from Afghanistan, India, Syria and Bangladesh, were found in the Italian-registered windowless cargo vehicle during a check on the A2 motorway outside the city of Lucerne, the Polizeiticker newspaper said, citing local police.

The report added that the migrants were standing in a cramped space for hours without a break or fresh air.

According to the report, the migrants wanted to travel to other European countries via Switzerland. Nidwalden cantonal authorities will decide on further course of action concerning the 23 refugees, who have been temporarily placed in asylum center.

The driver, a 27-year-old Gambian man who lives in Italy, was detained, and faces an investigation on suspicion of human trafficking, according to the report.