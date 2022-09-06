UrduPoint.com

Swiss Police Find 23 Migrants In Van During Traffic Check - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Swiss Police Find 23 Migrants in Van During Traffic Check - Reports

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Swiss police have released over 20 migrants found tightly packed into the back of a delivery van, during a traffic check in Nidwalden canton, local media reported on Tuesday.

Twenty-three migrants aged between 20 and 50 from Afghanistan, India, Syria and Bangladesh, were found in the Italian-registered windowless cargo vehicle during a check on the A2 motorway outside the city of Lucerne, the Polizeiticker newspaper said, citing local police.

The report added that the migrants were standing in a cramped space for hours without a break or fresh air.

According to the report, the migrants wanted to travel to other European countries via Switzerland. Nidwalden cantonal authorities will decide on further course of action concerning the 23 refugees, who have been temporarily placed in asylum center. 

The driver, a 27-year-old Gambian man who lives in Italy, was detained, and faces an investigation on suspicion of human trafficking, according to the report.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Police Bangladesh Syria Motorway Driver Vehicle Traffic Man Van Canton Italy Switzerland Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Boris Johnson bows out as Liz Truss will assume of ..

Boris Johnson bows out as Liz Truss will assume office of British PM today

16 minutes ago
 Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia Cup 2022 today

55 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right kn ..

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right knee

2 hours ago
 Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din ..

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

2 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russiaâ€™s Embassy in ..

2 hours ago
 Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Memb ..

Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Member States to Exchange Ideas an ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.