Swiss police hunt 'dangerous' gunman after 2 killed

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Swiss police were hunting a "dangerous" gunman who killed two people and injured another Monday in the southern town of Sion.

A massive police operation was underway to find the 36-year-old man behind the mass shooting, a rare event in the wealthy Alpine nations.

Police said he had fired shots at people in two distinct locations in the picturesque town in the Alpine Wallis region shortly before 8 am (0700 GMT).

"Two people were killed and another was injured," regional police said in a statement, adding that the man's motives for carrying out the shootings remained unknown.