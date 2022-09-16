UrduPoint.com

Swiss Police Open Case Due To Fake Poster Shared By Russian-Language Sources - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Swiss Police Open Case Due to Fake Poster Shared by Russian-Language Sources - Reports

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Switzerland Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) have opened an investigation after Russian-language sources shared fake news about a poster where the Swiss are asked to tell on people, who heat their houses warmer than 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit), and promised a reward of 200 francs ($208), media reported on Thursday.

Last week, Belarusian news agency Belta shared what turned out to be a fake poster on Telegram with an alleged appeal of the Swiss government to tell on neighbors for excessively heating their houses. Swiss authorities have distanced themselves from the information on the poster.

20 Minuten newspaper reported that the Fedpol launched an investigation after it received several complaints for improper use of the Swiss federal emblem, as it was depicted on the fake poster. 

The newspaper stated that there was no information about the author of the fake news, but the poster has already been shared by a number of Russian-language profiles on social media, including journalists and some news agencies.

In late August, the Swiss authorities said that in the event of gas shortages the temperature in rooms heated with gas must not exceed 19 degrees Celsius, according to a draft decree. Moreover, water can only be warmed up to 60 degrees Celsius, while the use of heaters will be prohibited. Saunas and pools must be also turned off.

Switzerland is expected to face the incredibly high risk of electricity and gas shortages. In late August, Werner Luginbuehl, the head of Swiss electricity commission ElCom, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood citing possible power outages in the coming winter. The Swiss government is expected to impose restrictions on energy consumption for the first time ever.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Water Social Media Switzerland August Gas Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity ..

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity challenges by constructing 'Sh ..

1 hour ago
 Man killed over personal enmity

Man killed over personal enmity

1 hour ago
 White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned Abou ..

White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned About Depth of China's Alignment W ..

1 hour ago
 EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

59 minutes ago
 German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

59 minutes ago
 The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on ..

The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on Putin False - Kremlin

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.