Swiss Police Open Case Due to Fake Poster Shared by Russian-Language Sources - Reports

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Switzerland Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) have opened an investigation after Russian-language sources shared fake news about a poster where the Swiss are asked to tell on people, who heat their houses warmer than 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit), and promised a reward of 200 francs ($208), media reported on Thursday.

Last week, Belarusian news agency Belta shared what turned out to be a fake poster on Telegram with an alleged appeal of the Swiss government to tell on neighbors for excessively heating their houses. Swiss authorities have distanced themselves from the information on the poster.

20 Minuten newspaper reported that the Fedpol launched an investigation after it received several complaints for improper use of the Swiss federal emblem, as it was depicted on the fake poster.

The newspaper stated that there was no information about the author of the fake news, but the poster has already been shared by a number of Russian-language profiles on social media, including journalists and some news agencies.

In late August, the Swiss authorities said that in the event of gas shortages the temperature in rooms heated with gas must not exceed 19 degrees Celsius, according to a draft decree. Moreover, water can only be warmed up to 60 degrees Celsius, while the use of heaters will be prohibited. Saunas and pools must be also turned off.

Switzerland is expected to face the incredibly high risk of electricity and gas shortages. In late August, Werner Luginbuehl, the head of Swiss electricity commission ElCom, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood citing possible power outages in the coming winter. The Swiss government is expected to impose restrictions on energy consumption for the first time ever.