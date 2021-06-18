UrduPoint.com
Swiss Police Say Arrested One Person After Train Evacuation Incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The Swiss police have confirmed arresting one person in the wake of the incident that prompted an evacuation of a train in the northern part of the country.

The media previously reported that a train was stopped in the canton of Solothurn, with its passengers evacuated.

According to the police, the evacuation was prompted by a threat of an explosion, which was mentioned by one of the passengers to their fellow travelers. The police searched the train with dogs but did not detect anything suspicious. The incident had no casualties and the train, which was on its way from Bern to Zurich, was declared ready for departure.

The incident is reported to have disrupted the country's railway traffic.

