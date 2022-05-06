Swiss Police Seize $50Mln Worth of Cocaine at Nespresso Plant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Swiss police said on Thursday that they had seized a cocaine shipment worth $50 million at a Nespresso capsule coffee plant in the western town of Romont.

Police in the canton of Fribourg said Nespresso employees alerted them on Monday to the presence of "white powder" in the sacks of freshly delivered coffee beans.

More than 500 kilograms of 80% purity cocaine were found in five containers shipped from Brazil. Police said the drug load appeared to have been destined for the European market.