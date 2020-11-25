Swiss Police Suspect Terrorist Motive in Lugano Stabbing

(@FahadShabbir)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) A Swiss woman is in custody over an attack on customers in a department store that is suspected to be terror-related, the Federal police said Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was restrained by a couple of clients after she tried to strangle a woman and stabbed another one in the neck in the southern Swiss city of Lugano.

"A suspected terror-motivated attack on several people took place in a store in Lugano on 24.11.2020. In this context, the attorney general's office has opened a criminal case," the federal police tweeted.

Cantonal police said in a statement that the attacker was a Swiss national living in Lugano. One victim sustained severe but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was lightly injured, it added.