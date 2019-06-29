Swiss Police Use Tear Gas on People Rallying Against Cameroonian President - Reports

Swiss police used a water cannon and tear gas to disperse hundreds of demonstrators, who gathered near the temporary residence of Cameroonian President Paul Biya in Geneva, local media reported Saturday

Protesters tried to approach the Intercontinental hotel, where Biya is staying since Sunday, but the police cordoned off the road, according to Tribune de Geneve newspaper.

Clashes between supporters and opponents of the Cameroonian president were also registered in Geneva. Many Cameroonians came from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, as well as different parts of Switzerland.

As of 12:30 GMT on Saturday, only several dozen demonstrators remained in the vicinity of the hotel, according to Tribune de Geneve.

The oil-rich republic of Cameroon has high poverty and unemployment rates. The nation has recently been mired in violence amid Boko Haram presence in the Lake Chad area in the north as well as the secessionist crisis in the anglophone southwest and northwest regions that escalated in 2017, when secessionist leaders proclaimed independence from the country's French-speaking areas.

Biya has been ruling the country since 1982.