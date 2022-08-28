Swiss Politicians Preparing Petition to Bring Nuclear Back to Energy Portfolio - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Swiss parliament committee members and business representatives will launch a petition demanding a revision of the country's energy policy to avoid electricity shortages, Reuters reported on Sunday.

In 2017, the Swiss voted in favor of swapping nuclear power for renewable energy, banning the construction of new nuclear power plants in the country due to safety concerns after the 2011 nuclear disaster in Japan's Fukushima.

Lawmakers from center and right wing parties, along with representatives of the economic sector have set up a group called Stop Blackouts in order to launch on Tuesday a petition demanding a review of the country's energy policy to guarantee adequate energy supply and preserve nuclear energy as an integral part, according to the media.

On Tuesday, Swiss government is expected to unveil a plan to overcome the potential energy shortage caused by Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, where the main focus will be on voluntary cuts by consumers, the media reported.

Swiss authorities have previously announced that for the first time they may impose restrictions on energy consumption in the coming winter in case of electricity or gas shortages. Switzerland produces more electricity than it consumes, but in winter it depends on imports from neighboring countries.

The risk of electricity shortages is considered one of the highest in Switzerland. The head of the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission ElCom, Werner Luginbuhl, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood due to possible power outages in the country in the coming winter.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search for alternatives to Russian energy supplies.