Swiss Politicians Propose To Free From Quarantine Those Inoculated Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:36 PM

The Council of States, the upper house of the Swiss parliament, has supported a proposal to free those already inoculated with a coronavirus vaccine from quarantine, local media reported

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The Council of States, the upper house of the Swiss parliament, has supported a proposal to free those already inoculated with a coronavirus vaccine from quarantine, local media reported.

At least 19 parliamentarians voted for the proposal sponsored by politician Thomas Minder, 18 against and six abstained.

According to the latest data, the number of COVID-19 infected has reached over 561,000 people with more than 9,300 dead.

Last week, the government made a decision to ease coronavirus restrictions. Shops, museums and zoos are opened since March 1. Besides, people are allowed to gather in a group of up to 15 persons. The government stated that the gradual easing of the restrictive measures would help normalize social and economic life.

