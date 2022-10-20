UrduPoint.com

Swiss President Arrives In Ukraine To Assess Situation, Rebuilding Prospects

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Swiss President Ignazio Cassis on Thursday arrived in Ukraine to get an overview of combat and humanitarian situation amid the Russian military operation and estimate the costs of the country's rebuilding.

"I am back to Ukraine after my last visit a year ago. My purpose is to get an overview of the military and humanitarian situation, as well as of the preparatory works for rebuilding of the country," Cassis tweeted.

In July, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that it would cost an estimated $750 billion to rebuild Ukraine.

Shmyhal said that up to $500 billion worth of Russian assets had been frozen abroad and some of that money was already being seized by national governments.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. The measures included freezing Russia's foreign Currency reserves and halting international payments from Russian banks.

