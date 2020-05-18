UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss President Confirms Support To WHO, Expresses Confidence COVID-19 To Teach Lessons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:53 PM

Swiss President Confirms Support to WHO, Expresses Confidence COVID-19 to Teach Lessons

Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga confirmed on Monday the country's commitment to the World Health Organization (WHO), adding that Switzerland is working on setting up a global coalition for boosting the health security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga confirmed on Monday the country's commitment to the World Health Organization (WHO), adding that Switzerland is working on setting up a global coalition for boosting the health security.

"Let me assure you of the full and total support of Switzerland to the World Health Organization. Our commitment to you is based on support for multilateralism, solidarity and international cooperation. Today, more than ever, these things are absolutely essential,"� Sommaruga said at the World Health Assembly.

Switzerland is working on establishing a coalition of countries representing different regions of the world, which could guarantee global health security, the president announced, stressing the need to strengthen international cooperation.

"They need to be strengthened.

What they do not need is to be undermined. That's why Switzerland is working to set up a coalition of countries, each of which will represent a region of the world. The purpose of this is to guarantee global universal health security with the WHO at the core of that. We need to overcome what divides and separates us in order to protect our people better," the Swiss president added, pointing to the need to thoroughly analyze the measures implemented globally to tackle the pandemic.

Sommaruga recalled that the WHO had always managed to learn lessons from the epidemics it used to deal with.

"I am convinced that the organization will also be able to carry out a thorough a critical review of the current crisis in order to improve its future emergency management," she said.

Sommaruga also called for increasing the funding of the WHO.

Related Topics

Assembly World Switzerland From

Recent Stories

UN failed to fulfil responsibilities on Kashmir: M ..

25 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 Mortality Rate 3-4 Times Lower T ..

2 minutes ago

Ban imposed on Inter-Provincial transfer of accuse ..

2 minutes ago

TRA marks World Telecommunication and Information ..

25 minutes ago

Diamer-Bhasha dam decision in national interest: : ..

30 minutes ago

PTCL supports Pakistan Red Crescent Society Corona ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.