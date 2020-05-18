Swiss President Confirms Support to WHO, Expresses Confidence COVID-19 to Teach Lessons

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga confirmed on Monday the country's commitment to the World Health Organization (WHO), adding that Switzerland is working on setting up a global coalition for boosting the health security.

"Let me assure you of the full and total support of Switzerland to the World Health Organization. Our commitment to you is based on support for multilateralism, solidarity and international cooperation. Today, more than ever, these things are absolutely essential,"� Sommaruga said at the World Health Assembly.

Switzerland is working on establishing a coalition of countries representing different regions of the world, which could guarantee global health security, the president announced, stressing the need to strengthen international cooperation.

"They need to be strengthened.

What they do not need is to be undermined. That's why Switzerland is working to set up a coalition of countries, each of which will represent a region of the world. The purpose of this is to guarantee global universal health security with the WHO at the core of that. We need to overcome what divides and separates us in order to protect our people better," the Swiss president added, pointing to the need to thoroughly analyze the measures implemented globally to tackle the pandemic.

Sommaruga recalled that the WHO had always managed to learn lessons from the epidemics it used to deal with.

"I am convinced that the organization will also be able to carry out a thorough a critical review of the current crisis in order to improve its future emergency management," she said.

Sommaruga also called for increasing the funding of the WHO.