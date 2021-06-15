UrduPoint.com
Swiss President Hopes For Positive Outcomes Of Russia-US Summit

Tue 15th June 2021

Swiss President Hopes for Positive Outcomes of Russia-US Summit

Swiss President Guy Parmelin said on Tuesday that he hopes that the upcoming Russia-US summit will have positive outcomes for the whole world

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Swiss President Guy Parmelin said on Tuesday that he hopes that the upcoming Russia-US summit will have positive outcomes for the whole world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will meet in Geneva on Wednesday.

"We hope that the United States and Russia will achieve useful results for their countries and for the world community as a whole following the meeting in Geneva," Parmelin told reporters after his meeting with Biden.

Parmelin also said that Switzerland "is convinced that a constructive dialogue between the great powers is necessary to overcome the challenges of our time."

More Stories From World

