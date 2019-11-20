Swiss President Intends to Discuss Bilateral Trade, Syria, Ukraine With Putin in Moscow

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The situation in Syria and Ukraine, as well as the development of Russian-Swiss economic cooperation, will be at the center of talks between Swiss President Ueli Maurer and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in Moscow, the Swiss government said on Tuesday.

Maurer also intends to discuss with Putin the situation in the South Caucasus, it added.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said Putin would discuss with Maurer the key aspects of further development of the Russian-Swiss cooperation, as well as some pressing matters of the international agenda.

After meetings in Moscow, the president of Switzerland will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on Friday, where he will meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and discuss with him bilateral relations and cooperation at the international level.