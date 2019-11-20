UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss President Intends To Discuss Bilateral Trade, Syria, Ukraine With Putin In Moscow

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 01:40 AM

Swiss President Intends to Discuss Bilateral Trade, Syria, Ukraine With Putin in Moscow

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The situation in Syria and Ukraine, as well as the development of Russian-Swiss economic cooperation, will be at the center of talks between Swiss President Ueli Maurer and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in Moscow, the Swiss government said on Tuesday.

Maurer also intends to discuss with Putin the situation in the South Caucasus, it added.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said Putin would discuss with Maurer the key aspects of further development of the Russian-Swiss cooperation, as well as some pressing matters of the international agenda.

After meetings in Moscow, the president of Switzerland will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on Friday, where he will meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and discuss with him bilateral relations and cooperation at the international level.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Switzerland Kazakhstan Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

29 minutes ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

44 minutes ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

1 hour ago

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

2 hours ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

2 hours ago

Nawaz's travelling to London en route to Doha rais ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.