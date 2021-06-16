Swiss President On Russia-US Relations: They Need Time, We Are Always Ready To Help
Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:50 PM
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Swiss President Guy Parmelin said on Wednesday some time was needed to improve the Russian-US relations and also confirmed Switzerland's readiness to provide assistance.
Earlier in the day, Geneva hosted the long-awaited summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.
"Time should be given, Switzerland is always ready to help if it is necessary," Parmelin said after a meeting with Putin.
The Swiss president expressed the belief that the very fact of the top-level meeting was a positive sign.
"The fact that we restored the diplomatic channels of communication and the two ambassadors work in capitals, this already means there is desire to talk," Parmelin concluded.