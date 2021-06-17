UrduPoint.com
Swiss President On Russia-US Relations: They Need Time, We Are Always Ready To Help

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Swiss President Guy Parmelin said on Wednesday some time was needed to improve the Russian-US relations and also confirmed Switzerland's readiness to provide assistance.

Earlier in the day, Geneva hosted the long-awaited summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

"Time should be given, Switzerland is always ready to help if it is necessary," Parmelin said after a meeting with Putin.

The Swiss president expressed the belief that the very fact of the top-level meeting was a positive sign.

"The fact that we restored the diplomatic channels of communication and the two ambassadors work in capitals, this already means there is desire to talk," Parmelin concluded.

