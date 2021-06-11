UrduPoint.com
Swiss President Says Expects To Meet With Putin In Geneva

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:06 PM

Swiss President Guy Parmelin said on Friday that he expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the US-Russia summit in Geneva next week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Swiss President Guy Parmelin said on Friday that he expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the US-Russia summit in Geneva next week.

"Switzerland and Russia maintain close contacts in many areas, as well as a respectful and high-quality dialogue.

I am glad that my colleague [Swiss Foreign Minister] Ignazio Cassis and I will be able to meet with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit in Geneva," Parmelin tweeted.

Putin will meet with US President Joe Biden in Geneva on June 16.

