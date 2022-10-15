UrduPoint.com

Swiss President Says No Conflict Should Stop Development Of Science

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Swiss President Says No Conflict Should Stop Development of Science

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) No conflict could stop the development of science in the past and should not do so now, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said on Friday.

Science cannot be stopped, and it would be absurd to assume that a person is capable of this, Cassis told reporters at the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipation Summit (GESDA) when asked whether Switzerland will oppose sanctions against Russia in the field of science, adding that not a single war in the past could stop human intelligence and research into the future.

The GESDA Summit, founded in 2019 in Geneva, brings together high-level representatives from research, government, diplomacy, industry, philanthropy, and civil society to explore ways to maximize the benefits of new advances in science and technology while addressing the challenges that come with them. The second GESDA Summit was held from Wednesday-Friday in Geneva.

